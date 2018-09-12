Jamie Sleigh scores five goals in Heanor Town romp

Five-goal Jamie Sleigh inspired the Lions to victory in a game which they were in control of from the first whistle.

It took just four minutes for Sleigh to open his account. Debutant ‘keeper Ben Gough’s clearance made its way to Sleigh, and he lobbed Sam Clark in the West Bridgford goal to give Heanor an early lead.

Eight minutes in, and it was 2-0. Once again it was Sleigh, latching onto a Ritchie-Smith through ball to fire beyond the ‘keeper.

On 22 minutes, Jamie Sleigh completed his hat-trick. The Lions’ long balls from the back were causing a problem for West Bridgford and Sleigh’s shot was too hot to handle for Clark, as he could only parry it into the net

Daniel Chatfield and Morgan Holloway both had chances before the interval to further extend the lead, but saw their efforts cleared off the line and go inches wide, respectively.

A moment of madness by Jerome O’Connor left West Bridgford playing the second period with ten men. O’Connor had won a free-kick off Kyle Wadsworth before appearing to strike the Heanor defender in the face.

There was no let up in the Lions attack in the second half and they took just a minute before making it 4-0. Jamie Sleigh turned provider and found substitute Kyle Daley at the back post as he converted with his first touch.

After a period of relative inactivity, the game spurred into life again in in the final ten minutes.

Kyle Daley’s chipped pass found Jamie Sleigh who lobbed Clark for a second time to score his fourth and Heanor’s fifth of the game.

Sleigh completed the rout on 90 minutes, pouncing on a defensive error to smash passed the ‘keeper.

The game did have a sour note to it. Assistant referee Thomas Toland was taken ill during half-time and the West Bridgford secretary had to step in. Everyone at Heanor Town Football Club wishes Mr Toland a speedy recovery.