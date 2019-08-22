Jack Ross rules out Sunderland return for Lee Cattermole, Bury director makes desperate plea to Manchester United and Manchester City, Newport County linked with West Ham United defender

Here are today’s rumours from around League One and League Two (22nd August 2019).

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has squashed rumours linking Lee Cattermole with a shock return to Wearside, a just few months after leaving. (Sunderland Echo)

The Black Cats knocked back a bid from newly-promoted Championship side Luton Town for Luke O’Nien earlier in the summer. (Roker Report)

Portsmouth, Sunderland and Coventry City have been dealt a blow by Liverpool as it looks likely they will keep hold of target Herbie Kane. (Portsmouth News)

Phil Parkinson has parted company with Bolton Wanderers after informing the administrators last weekend. (Bolton News)

Former Bury director Joy Hart has made a desperate plea to local neighbours Manchester United and Manchester City to help save the club. (Various)

Scunthorpe United are hopeful of signing Barnsley forward George Miller today. (Scunthorpe Live)

Newport manager Michael Flynn has laughed out speculation linking him with a move for former West Ham defender James Collins. (South Wales Argus)