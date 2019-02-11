IN PICTURES: Who are the top scoring teams in Europe's 'big five' leagues
Goals win games and there have been plenty of them scored across Europe this season.
But who has got the most? Here we reveal the top 20 highest scoring teams (and which player has scored the most) in the top five leagues across the continent - England, Germany, Spain, France and Italy. Information correct as of Monday, February 11.
1. Manchester City - 74 goals
Sergio Aguero is City's top scorer with 17 as Pep Guardiola's men top the scoring charts.