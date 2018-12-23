Improved Alfreton Town held by late leveller against Stockport County

Alfreton Town were denied a win by a late Stockport County equaliser in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

But there was an element of delight at the level of performance after the Redd had been embarrassed by their worst home league defeat ever just 14 days ago.

Alfreton were able to demonstrate what they could achieve by outplaying a team that was riding high after a string of victories.

Manager Billy Heath was able to field a strong side with most of the injuries cleared up, and after soaking up early pressure in which Sam Ramsbottom made two critical saves the Reds forged their way into the game with confidence and style.

However it needed the award of a brace of penalties in a hectic three-minute spell midway through the second half to break the deadlock, the first when Dan Cowan tripped Curtis Bateson in the 64th minute only for James Clifton to blaze the spot-kick over the bar.

In the next Reds’ attack Josh Wilde was brought down by Frank Mulhern, with the penalty this time entrusted to Reece Styche who finished clinically.

Stockport keeper Ben Hinchliffe then pulled off a fantastic save as Reece looked certain to double his tally, but ten minutes from time former Alfreton striker Nyal Ball steered home James Kirby’s deep cross via the foot of the back post.