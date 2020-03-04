‘Hitman’ Hearn happy to be home again at Hucknall Town

Striker Liam Hearn said he was happy to be home after rejoining Hucknall Town for the rest of the season.

Bulwell-born Hearn, who left Basford United last month, made a huge impact as a goalscoring teenager at Watnall Road before going on to play for Eastwood Town and Alfreton Town and a number of EFL clubs including Mansfield Town.

He said: “I’m delighted to join Hucknall where it all started for me.

“Those that know me will know my ties to Hucknall being a Bulwell lad.

“I have great memories of playing for Station Colts under Patto, and Hucknall Harriers under Mick Dove with whom I still have a fantastic relationship with, and his son Ste.

“My journey into the pro game started here so it’s quite fitting that potentially my final season in the game is back where it began.

“I have been very fortunate to have played for some fantastic clubs and learnt so many things on my journey.

“I am now in a great position to pass on those experiences and help Hucknall with their promotion push.”

Now working as Mansfield Town's Academy Head of Performance, he added: “Everyone associated with the club has done an incredible job over the last few years to bring it to where it is today.

“Hopefully I can help them prepare for a new chapter at their new ground.

“Special mention to Andy and Bob the chairman for making me feel right at home and letting me be apart of this great project. I look forward to meeting the players and getting started.”

With the Belper United game postponed last weekend, Hucknall now head into a massive promotion clash at leaders and old rivals Sherwood Colliery this Saturday with Hearn set for a debut.

“Liam is likely to play if fit and he's happy and we're happy,” said Graves.

“I really rate Sherwood. We beat them at our ground and we were on that day. They're going to be on it on Saturday.

“They are not in a false position – they are a good, well-run side.

“It will be another tough battle. I have said all along I'd like to finish within a place of where Sherwood finish and then we will all be happy.

“As much as I admire them Saturday for 90 minutes we will be wanting to win the game.

“I went to watch Eastwood and Dunkirk last night which ended 2-2, possibly a good result for us.”

He continued: “We still have to get the points, as many as we can, and see where it takes us.

“It could have all been different if we'd won the Ingles game. I've always said football changes very quickly. It just happened and maybe it was just meant to be.

“It was frustrating to lose the game with the weather last weekend as we have got Sherwood this Saturday so we could have done without having a break to keep some momentum and get over the Ingles defeat.”