Here are the teams Derby County could face in the Carabao Cup second round

The road to Wembley is underway, but who could be standing in the way of Derby County in the second round of the Carabao Cup?

Frank Lampard’s men progressed through the first round of the competition courtesy of victory over Oldham- and they could now be rewarded with a glamour tie.

In a first round which saw plenty of goals, gasps and giant-killings, the Rams were one of 37 teams to make it through to the next round.

But who will they face next? With the draw just a day away, there are some big ties on the horizon.

There will be no seeding in the second round draw, meaning that Derby could face some of England’s top teams.

Ties against big Premier League teams are a possibility with all top flights side - except those playing in Europe - set to enter the competition.

Everton, Newcastle United, Leicester City and West Ham could all be opponents as they enter the fray in the second round.

Premier League big guns Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and others enter the Carabao Cup at the third round stage.

The draw for the second round will be made on Thursday, August 16 at 7pm - just before Sunderland take on Sheffield Wednesday in the final tie of the first round.

Here’s the full list of teams that Dery could face in the second round of the competition:

Premier League clubs: Everton, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, West Ham, Watford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield, Southampton, Cardiff City, Fulham, Wolves

Championship clubs: Swansea, Stoke, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Derby County, Preston North End, Rotherham United, Hull City, Millwall, Norwich City, QPR, Brentford, Aston Villa, Reading, West Brom

League One clubs: Blackpool, Fleetwood Town, Rochdale, Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion, Walsall, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers, Oxford United, AFC Wimbledon, Wycombe Wanderers

League Two clubs: Macclesfield Town, Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, Newport County, Cheltenham Town, Exeter City, MK Dons, Forest Green Rovers

Ties to be played on Thursday: Sunderland OR Sheffield Wednesday