Helping Tigers to roar on the football pitch

Young footballers have said thank you for their new kit.

Tibshelf Tigers under-10s have been given the strip thanks to sponsorship support from Maun Motors, based just off junction 28 of the M1 at South Normanton and Huthwaite.

The Tigers play in the North Derbyshire Youth League on Saturdays and the Mansfield Kick Start League on Sundays.

John White from the side said: “A big thank you to Maun Motors from myself, Dave Vardy and all the lads for our new kit.

“Your continued support is greatly appreciated.”