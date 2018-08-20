Heath left happy with response as Reds win

﻿Alfreton Town recorded their first home win of the season with a 3-1 success against Blyth Spartans at the Impact Arena on Saturday.

The points were secured thanks to a brace from Tom Denton and a third goal from Tom Platt, whilst the visitors chalked up a penalty equaliser in the first half.

And Reds boss Billy Heath was delighted.

He said: “We probably started the best we have all season, mixing it up, long and short, played some decent stuff and l think we deserved to get the goal at the time.

“We lost our way a little bit when they scored and it was pretty even at half-time - they maybe controlled the last 20 minutes of the first half, so we came in and said we had to be more forceful, more aggressive and have more belief in ourselves and to be fair the players second half did exactly what we wanted them to.”

“I always thought whichever team got the second goal would go on and win it - we had a little purple patch with two goals, and l think when we got the third one we created another two or three chances to really go again and we were able to see the game out.

“It’s been a good day - the name of this game is getting three points. We probably played a little bit better on Tuesday against Curzon Ashton and got nothing, but today we got three points.

“We showed character to come back from a game like that and beat a very good team.

“I’m sure Blyth will be up there come the end of the season and it’s nice to get a win again.”