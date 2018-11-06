Heath left frustrated after Reds earn a point

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath said he was ultimately satisfied to take a point from the 1-1 draw at home to AFC Telford on Saturday - but was unhappy with the manner with which the visitors’ goal occurred.

In a match where both sides were reduced to ten men, Shane Sutton put Telford ahead not long after half-time.

But Jordan Sinnott’s penalty salvaged a point from the game, leaving Heath reflecting on what might have been.

He said: “Up until their boy got sent off we’d kept our shape really, really well. We’d worked on it all week because we knew we were going to play 3-5-2 and we were doing okay without creating masses of opportunities.

“It was two teams that were pretty evenly matched and when the Telford boy got sent off we seemed to lose our way - that sometimes happens when you play against ten men but it really shouldn’t.

“We started the second half not great and looked as if we had gone into easy mode, then once again we get done on a set piece, which is most disappointing.

“We’d said first things first keep a clean sheet, regardless of them having ten men. But they got a corner and we didn’t defend it again.

“It happened against FC United of Manchester and it’s just concentration as we didn’t win the ball at the near post and didn’t react.

“Then we started to lose confidence and got ragged again before we got the penalty, so we’ll take the point.”

Heath was left questioning the red card received by Alfreton’s Reece Styche for two bookable offences, particularly with regard to the nature of his first yellow card.

He said: ““I don’t think it’s a first yellow. I think he was clipped and he’s been booked for diving, which is a bit bizarre.

“The other incident in which he’s come out with another yellow, I can’t see it, but the one the referee has got wrong was the first one.

“I thought the referee did alright today, despite that, but that incident isn’t the be all and end all of our performance today, there’s more things to touch on than that.”

The Reds were in action again on Tuesday night at Glossop North End in the Derbyshire Senior Cup.

That will be followed by the visit of League One side Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup first round on Sunday with a 12.45pm start.