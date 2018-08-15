Heath laments missed chances as Alfreton lose to last-minute goal

Despite dominating Tuesday night's encounter with Curzon Ashton at the lmpact Arena, Alfreton Town were hit by a 90th minute smash-and-grab as the visitors left with all three points..

In a game where the Reds threw everything they could at the opposition, drawing many fine saves from keeper Cameron Mason, particularly in the first half, they squandered chance after chance with the visitors restricted to the occasional foray.

Manager Billy Heath reflected: "lt's been frustrating because basically we totally dominated the first 45 minutes - they were quite bright when they came out first five minutes, then we literally dominated the first half and created numerous chances. In the second half they were a bit brighter as took us time to get going after half-time. They had a 20-minute spell where they were making more of a fist of it, then it was to and fro and I'm not sure of the count but l think we've created over double figures in chances.

"We should have been out of sight in the first half, if we'd have come in three or four up nobody could have moaned about it, but if you don't take your chances the game's screwed, and we didn't take our chances, then we lose concentration literally 30 seconds from the end of normal time and we lose the game 1-0."

Joe Guest was Curzon's hero with a drive from the edge of the area that may have entered the net off Reds' skipper Luke Shiels, moments after Tom Denton had seen a header go inches wide of the target for the umpteenth time on the night from a Danny Clarke cross.

Heath said: "It's always difficult, no matter what, to dominate a football match for 90 minutes. We didn't start the second half very well, they came into the game more, they looked quite bright, forcing more men forward and we didn't dominate as much as we did the first half - l think we've had enough chances to win maybe three games, but it's not happened. Fair play to Curzon, they've done what they needed to do and got the result."

Richard Peniket missed a couple of good chances and the striker reflected: "It was one of those nights where we kept peppering their goal and had a lot of chances and it just didn't seem to go for us and the late sting at the end is hard to take. We've got to get over it and go again Saturday."

He agreed that he could have taken a couple of first half chances, adding: "l've had chances myself, other people have had chances, it's just been one of those nights. In other games we took our chances, but tonight it's been one of those nights and hopefully we can put it right on Saturday at home to Blyth Spartans.

"I can't remember them having many other chances. The goal was from a throw-in, he's lost his man and taken a bit of a pot shot that got a bit of a deflection and it's gone in, so it's really disappointing."

ALFRETON: Ramsbottom; Clifton, Shiels, Gowling, Wilde, Platt, Bateson, Hotte [Clarke 82], King [Chettle 59], Peniket [Bacon 78], Denton.

Other subs: Middleton, Nicholson.

CURZON: Mason; Baillie, McJannet, Hunt, Shaw, Morton [Samizadeh 70], Guest, Marshall, Brooke [Cummins 76], Rowney, Hughes [Crankshaw 85].

Other subs: Fawns, Ali.

Referee: James Bell

Attendance: 421