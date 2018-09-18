Heath disappointed with Reds’ display

Billy Heath felt his Alfreton Town side didn’t do themselves justice as they lost 3-1 at league leaders Chorley on Saturday.

The Lancashire side have been unbeatable so far this season and the Reds only had Bobby Johnson’s stunning goal to show for their efforts.

But despite the quality of the opposition, Heath was still disappointed with his side’s efforts.

Heath said: “l thought we were second best throughout - we never really got on the front foot or cause them any real problems.

“All the goals were disappointing as every one could have been easily avoided, it just a poor performance from start to finish.

“We never really probed or got ourselves on the front foot other than ten minutes into the second half, when you could feel it changing a little bit, but once again we just gave them another goal for free and that killed the game and they comfortably saw the game out.

“When you come to the leaders, and they’re very very good at what they do and definitely the best team we’ve played all season, you have to come and defend properly. You can’t give three goals away, whether it’s individual mistakes or whatever, it’s three free goals.”

Asked if Tom Denton’s departure had affected the game he added: “At the end of the day he’s no longer our player, no longer our responsibility - him not being there did not have any bearing on the goals we gave away or the result.

“It didn’t have any bearing on us being second best and it didn’t have any bearing on us not being on the front foot.”

Told that the Reds were still in a play-off position Heath was surprised, but admitted he would have taken sixth spot after ten games if offered that at the start of the season.

He said: “Yes of course, we’ve re-built a new team so we’re going to have highs and lows and bumps in the road, so we are in a good position to be in after ten games.

“I’ve said before that this league is a bizarre league, because any team on any day can beat each other and that’s why we’re still in the play-offs.

“Usually when you lose back-to-back games you fall out of the play-offs, but we’ve only dropped two places and that’s what this league is.”