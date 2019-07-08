Heath delighted as Alfreton beat Walsall

Billy Heath had plenty to be cheerful about after seeing his Alfreton Town side beat League Two side Walsall in Saturday’s pre-season friendly.

The Reds won 2-1 thanks to goals from Josh Clackstone and Morgan Brough’s audacious back-heel.

And Heath was pleased with what he saw from his players.

He said: “We said at half-time after Clacky had got the goal that the least we wanted from this game was a draw, so it was nice to get the winner - especially the way we got it - it was a good performance all round.

“I was pleased with the first half - what Walsall brought to the table was a big, strong side. It was a lot different to the Forest game, where it was all possession in front of us - today was more like a game we’re accustomed to at our level.

“In the first half we were really, really good and we needed to be - Walsall made a raft of changes at half-time and had a much younger team in the second-half - but we did as well and I thought we coped really, really well.

“Morgan Brough has come back a little bit stronger, he looks a little bit sharper and he’s done ever so well. His finish was a great finish - he’s a natural goalscorer with an eye for the ball, but every player has taken the opportunity, doing themselves no harm at all.”