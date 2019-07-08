Heath delighted as Alfreton beat Walsall

Josh Clackstone celebrates scoring against Walsall. Photo by Dom Hynes.
Billy Heath had plenty to be cheerful about after seeing his Alfreton Town side beat League Two side Walsall in Saturday’s pre-season friendly.

The Reds won 2-1 thanks to goals from Josh Clackstone and Morgan Brough’s audacious back-heel.

And Heath was pleased with what he saw from his players.

He said: “We said at half-time after Clacky had got the goal that the least we wanted from this game was a draw, so it was nice to get the winner - especially the way we got it - it was a good performance all round.

“I was pleased with the first half - what Walsall brought to the table was a big, strong side. It was a lot different to the Forest game, where it was all possession in front of us - today was more like a game we’re accustomed to at our level.

“In the first half we were really, really good and we needed to be - Walsall made a raft of changes at half-time and had a much younger team in the second-half - but we did as well and I thought we coped really, really well.

“Morgan Brough has come back a little bit stronger, he looks a little bit sharper and he’s done ever so well. His finish was a great finish - he’s a natural goalscorer with an eye for the ball, but every player has taken the opportunity, doing themselves no harm at all.”