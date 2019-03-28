Heanor U16s complete league and cup double

Heanor Town completed a league and cup double with a 4-2 win over Doveridge in the U16s cup final at the weekend.

That was despite the Lions starting in nervous fashion and falling a goal behind from an early free-kick.

Almost immediately, Heanor got level as the ball was played into Giuseppe Domini who slotted it home, the game remaining 1-1 until the break.

As the second half kicked off, Doveridge maintained their pressure on Heanor who were still looking lacklustre, and bagged themselves another goal early on once again as a result of a Heanor mistake.

After a change of formation, to focus more on attacking, Heanor finally became the team to put the pressure on Doveridge and chase goals.

Jack Crabtree played an excellent ball down the right hand side channel, through to Riley Crawley who used his pace to beat the defender and level the scores.

The Lions then went ahead in style as Brett Gallear controlled the ball, shifted to a space and used his weaker left foot to blast a ball into the top corner from 30 yards.

Late on, a through ball was played to Jack Wilkes, playing up front for the first time this season. Using his strength and power to cause a defensive error and sending the keeper down low with a fake, Wilkes brilliantly chipped the ball up and over and into the net to secure the victory in style for Heanor.