Heanor Town show character in defeat of West Bridgford, says boss Glen Clarence

Heanor Town boss Glen Clarence said his side showed character to complete a 4-2 win over West Bridgford.

Tuesday night's game across county lines saw the Lions race into a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Shaun Roulston, Jamie Sleigh and Tristan Matthews.

The hosts - unbeaten at home in the East Midlands Counties League Premier Division - hit back with two goals in the space of five minutes to set up a tense finale.

But Sleigh made sure of the points when he grabbed his second of the game on the stroke of 90, for the second time in two games after the 2-2 draw at home to Dunkirk on Saturday.

Clarence said: "They (West Bridgford) are obviously a decent side.

"Having said that, we've taken a 2-0 lead at half-time and gone 3-0 up in the 10-15 minutes of the second half.

"You expect it to be comfortable but as ever it's never comfortable - that's why I'm grey.

"There are a lot of young lads in that side so credit to them.

"They showed character on Saturday to get the draw in the second half and they've shown character again today when they could have let their heads go down when it got to 3-2 and there's 10 minutes left, but we've gone and got another goal.

"I'd like it to be 5-0, I'd like it to be pretty, but I'm not bothered if we score more than them and get three points."