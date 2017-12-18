Heanor Town secure first league win since November

Heanor Town defeated Loughborough University 2-1 in an entertaining game to record their first league win since the start of November.

The game got off to a slow start with Sam Vickers the first to test James Stallan in the Loughborough goal, but the young ‘keeper was equal to the effort.

Heanor cranked up the pressure on their opponents, and Greg Marriott’s shot from the edge of the area looped over Stallan into the goal to make it 1-0.

Jamie Sleigh missed a golden opportunity to double the lead before Elliott Reeves made it 2-0 with a powerful shot from 25 yards left the ‘keeper with no chance.

Five minutes before half-time, the Scholars reduced the deficit with their first shot on goal.

Josh Craddock’s misplaced pass was seized upon and Max Bardsley-Rowe’s low cross was neatly swept in by Cameron Gordon.

The Lions had the better of the second half, Jamie Sleigh saw his shot from close range go agonisingly wide after being played in by Reeves.

Loughborough University produced a late flurry of action but the Lions held on to claim all three points.