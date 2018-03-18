Heanor Town secure deserved point at Bromsgrove

Heanor earned a deserved point at league leaders Bromsgrove in an entertaining game at the Victoria Ground.

It was the home side who started the game the better and took the lead in the sixth minute when the Lions failed to clear a corner and Luke Dugmore’s volley from the edge of the area found the corner of the net.

But Heanor responded well and Josh Craddock’s cross was spilled by ‘keeper Reece Francis and Jamie Sleigh reacted quickest to level the game.

The Lions were beginning to dominate, Gordon’s free-kick was met by Sleigh but Francis produced a fine save to force a corner.

From the resulting set-piece, Sleigh found the back of the net once again, only for the referee to disallow the goal for handball.

Just before half-time, Heanor came close again when Sam Vickers’ through ball released Sleigh, but a well-timed tackle from Daniel Morris prevented the shot.

The Lions survived a scare in the second half after a Bromsgrove corner found its way over to Jason Cowley, whose effort was cleared off the line by Greg Marriott.

Marriott was involved again moments later when his long clearance up field caught the Bromsgrove defence napping and Sam Vickers sprinted passed to give Heanor the lead.

But the lead lasted just seven minutes as Heanor couldn’t deal with a ball in to the box and Sean Brain smashed in from close range.

Heanor defended valiantly for the final 20 minutes, and held on for a thoroughly deserved point, although they will consider themselves unlucky not to come away with all three.