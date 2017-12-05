Heanor Town hold top dogs with dominant display

A dominant display earned Heanor Town a much-deserved point from a 1-1 draw against top-of-the-table Sporting Khalsa in the Midland League’s Premier Division.

The West Midlands visitors offered little going forward, and only grabbed a point with a penalty, clumsily conceded in the second half by Myles Scott and converted by Liam Holt.

Heanor, who sit ninth in the table, 15 points adrift of Khalsa, had taken the lead on the hour mark when a perfectly weighted through ball from Jamie Sleigh found Sam Vickers, who rounded the ‘keeper to slot home.

It was a thoroughly warranted breakthrough, and moments later, it was almost 2-0 as terrific build-up play, again involving Sleigh, led to Vickers skimming the top of the crossbar with his shot.

In front of a crowd of 106, Heanor continued to apply pressure, with both Sleigh and Greg Marriott going close before the hammer blow of the spot-kick.

Khalsa thought they had snatched a late winner, only for Kyle Brady to be denied by a linesman’s flag. And then the Lions had one last chance to take all three points as Sleigh’s effort was tipped narrowly wide by the ‘keeper.

The hosts had also had the better of the first half and missed a golden chance early on when Josh Craddock stroked the ball wide after being played in by Vickers.

Sleigh might have done better too when found unmarked in the area by Vickers, but he couldn’t adjust his feet quickly enough.