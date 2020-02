Two first half goals from Jamie Sleigh gave Heanor Town a 2-0 win over Radford at the Town Ground on Wednesday night.

The Lions went into the game looking to bounce back from a disappointing 4-0 defeat at table-topping Eastwood Community on Saturday.

And they did just that with Sleigh breaking the deadlock for Heanor on 12 minutes and doubling the home side's advantage on 39 minutes.

Heanor are at home to Borrowash Victoria on Saturday (3pm) in the EMCL Premier Division.