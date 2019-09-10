Heanor Town back on the road to Wembley

Heanor Town get back on the Wembley trail this weekend as they host Birstall United in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase.

The Lions’ opponents lie 13th in the United Counties League Division One - the same level of the pyramid as Heanor - having won two of their five league games this season.

And with Heanor coming off the back of a 5-0 win over Clipstone last weekend, joint managers Paul Postlethwaite and Glen Clarence are confident their side can make progress.

Clarence said: “We’re in fine form having only been beaten once in nearly 20 games, and that to a team in the league above, and we are looking forward to the Vase tie.

“All we really know about them is that they beat a good Pinxton side at Pinxton in the last round so they must have something about them.

“We won’t underestimate anyone in any competition this season and whatever side we pick on Saturday will be strong and with the right attitude to get into the next round of a competition that is massive for us this season.”

The duo are also keen to see the Heanor public get behind their side for what is always an important competition for any club that competes in it.

Postlethwaite said: “The FA Vase is massive for every club in it, whether it be for financial gain or because you have a realistic chance of winning it, so we need the Heanor fans to come and back us and get behind what we are trying to put together as a club.

“We have 20-plus junior sides and two senior squads, all with local boys and girls and local senior players.

“We need the backing of the town to carry on the great work people are doing.”

Clarence added: “We would like to see more faces in the ground. We are in great form which stretches back a few months now and with local lads in the squad it would be nice to see a town the size of Heanor show us more support on a Saturday.”

Regarding last weekend’s win over Clipstone, Clarence was delighted to win what was Heanor’s first home league game of the season.

He said: “You’ve got to be happy with a 5-0 win. We had a bit of a selection headache as we had five or six top quality players missing, yet we’ve still come out and won like that.

“In fairness to Clipstone they were on top early on and we had to change our shape as the one we’d started with didn’t really suit our personnel, but once we got the first goal I thought we were comfortable after that and played some really good football.”

Postlethwaite added: “The best defence for us was attack and if we kept getting at them it would be hard for them to get out.

“They changed to two up top in the second-half and tried to match us but the gaps between the lines were just too big for them and if you’ve got a quality back four like we’ve got, and quality on the bench to come on, then it’s very difficult to play against us when we play like that.”