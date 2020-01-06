Heanor bosses delighted with Lions' Hucknall mauling

Heanor Town joint-managers Glen Clarence and Paul Postlethwaite were left delighted by their side’s display as they thrashed promotion rivals Hucknall Town 4-0 on Saturday.

The result leaves Heanor second in the EMCL standings and still unbeaten, two points behind leaders Eastwood but with five games in hand.

And the management team were thrilled with what they saw.

Postlethwaite said: “We defended well, worked hard and looked exceptional going forward.

“So while I’m not going to say it’s the best we’ve been yet, you wouldn’t be far off.”

Clarence said: “The first instruction was to turn up, as against Gedling we didn’t have a squad but this time we did and that tells its own story.

“Sometimes in non-league football you don’t know what you’ve got until an hour before kick-off and it could be we’re in a similar boat next week against Sherwood Colliery.

“We had Jamie Sleigh and Nick Hall missing against Hucknall so you think when you’re about to play a side second in the league you’re up against it.

“For 20 minutes or so Hucknall looked very good, but other than that I felt we dominated and it could have been seven or eight goals.”

Heanor now prepare to take on another promotion hopeful this weekend as they face a Sherwood Colliery side currently lying in fifth place, six points behind Heanor having played a game more.

And Postlethwaite knows a tough task awaits.

