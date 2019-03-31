Hat-trick hero Martyn Waghorn says confidence is soaring at Derby County

Hat-trick hero Martyn Waghorn says confidence is soaring at promotion-chasing Derby County after their 6-1 demolition of Rotherham United.

Waghorn got the rout up and running with a 13th minute penalty before he completed his first hat-trick in English football as the Rams hit six for the first time this season.

“It is huge confidence wise going into the final set of games and it gives us a platform to build on,” he said.

“It was a dominant performance and we know what we are capable of, so we need to that going forward.

“We felt we were all at it from the first whistle. You sit there before a game and you just know that something is building. It was a joy to play in today.”

And the frontman’s display earned plenty of praise from delight boss Frank Lampard.

“I am delighted for Waggy, you know what you will get from him every week,” he said.

“He gives us quality and work-rate, and even when things don’t go for him he gives his all for this club.

“He took both penalties well today and got the rewards he deserves.”

Here’s what Frank Lampard had to say



Derby went ahead when Waghorn made no mistake from the spot on 13 minutes after Mason Mount was brought down by Ben Wiles.

Semi Ajayi had a shot cleared off the line from Newell’s 27th minute corner, before Derby

doubled their lead when Bradley Johnson headed home on 39 minutes.

Waghorn headed home Jayden Bogle’s cross to round off a brilliant counter-attack on 42 minutes as the Rams took a firm grip.

Mount made it 4-0 with a tidy finish after Harry Wilson and Bogle combined well.

Richard Wood pulled a goal back after heading home Newell’s corner on 53 minutes.

But Duane Holmes tapped home from Mount’s header on 62 minutes to restore a four goal cushion.

And the rout was complete when Waghorn wrapped up his hat-trick from the spot on 71 minutes after Tom Lawrence had been brought down Marek Rodak.

Star man: Mason Mount - A constant creative spark throughout and pulled the strings in a dominant Derby midfield.