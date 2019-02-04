Hard work key to George Evans’ hopes of retaining Derby County starting role

Derby County midfielder George Evans has vowed to continue to work hard to earn a starting role in Frank Lampard’s Rams side.

Evans played the full 90 minutes for the second game in a row in Derby’s goalless draw at Preston North End on Friday night.

It follows featuring in the FA Cup clash against Accrington Stanley last weekend.

Evans is delighted to be involved again following injury struggles at the start of the season.

“I’m delighted to be back in and back-to-back games again,” he said.

“I just want to try and keep my place in the team now, keep working hard and keep improving. We have got great staff here to do that.

“This is what you want as a footballer, games coming thick and fast ad to keep going. I want to play as many games as possible.”

Evans praised the Rams defence in the 0-0 with Preston.

He added: “We knew when we came here what a tough game it would be.

“We got a foothold towards the end of the first half then half-time came which probably wasn’t a good time because we had just got in control of the game.

“They came out in the second-half and put a lot of pressure on us.

“One thing we did show today was character to defend it and keep a clean sheet.”