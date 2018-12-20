GALLERY: Swanwick score ten past Linby in the rain
Swanwick Pentrich Road enjoyed a 10-2 win over Linby Colliery Welfare on Saturday.
Check out some of photographer Darren Clay's images from the game.
Action from Swanwick PR v Linby CW.
DC Live Photography
freelance
Action from Swanwick PR v Linby CW.
DC Live Photography
freelance
Action from Swanwick PR v Linby CW. Photos by DC Live Photography
DC Live Photography
freelance
Action from Swanwick PR v Linby CW.
DC Live Photography.
freelance
View more