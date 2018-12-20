GALLERY: Swanwick score ten past Linby in the rain

Check out some of photographer Darren Clay's images from the game.

Action from Swanwick PR v Linby CW. DC Live Photography freelance Buy a Photo

Action from Swanwick PR v Linby CW. DC Live Photography freelance Buy a Photo

Action from Swanwick PR v Linby CW. Photos by DC Live Photography DC Live Photography freelance Buy a Photo

Action from Swanwick PR v Linby CW. DC Live Photography. freelance Buy a Photo

View more