Frustration for Reds as winning run ends in defeat

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath was frustrated as the 10-man Reds’ four-match winning run ended with an unexpected 1-0 home defeat to Guiseley.

After his side slipped one place to fifth in the National League North, Heath said: “Frustrating is a good word to describe the game.

“We again created numerous first half chances, enough to get something from the game.

“We have to take them —we had some real good efforts.

“We dominated and then the first time they have really been out of their half we’ve gifted them a goal — a culmination of errors.

“That’s the disappointment, of how the goal’s come.

“It determined the game — (it was) our undoing, our mistake, which is disappointing.

The mistake stemmed from a long-range pass back by Tom Platt in the 11th minute that was pounced on by Rowan Liburd with Martin Riley unable to prevent the Guiseley striker from slotting the ball past keeper Sam Ramsbottom.

Alfreton’s cause was not helped by the dismissal of substitute midfielder Harry Middleton with 15 minutes remaining for what the referee deemed a dangerous tackle on Kingsley James.

Heath added: “We have to be diplomatic. The less said probably the better — not just the red card, we could go on and on but people will think it’s sour grapes.

“It was never a red (card) but we have to take it on the chin and move on.”

Heath said his biggest disappointment was the way his side lost their way at the start of the second half, but he was pleased with their respose to the sending off.

“We’ve been on a good run. Now we’ve got to pick ourselves up and get back.”

Martin Riley came in to replace suspended skipper Luke Shiels.

It was Riley’s first match for a long time and Heath said: “He did OK. We knew he was going to be rushed in and it was going to be difficult.”