Frustrated Selston hoping on brighter forecast

Selston are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast as they prepare to welcome East Midlands Counties League title rivals Anstey Nomads to the Parish Hall Ground on Saturday (3pm).

Birstall United’s scheduled visit last weekend was the latest game lost to the elements, so it will be three weeks without a game for Selston.

“It is frustrating, but it’s the same for everyone at the moment,” said Selston boss Craig Weston.

“There is not a lot we can do about it. We just have to deal with it.

“We keep checking the forecast every day and all we can do is prepare and hope the game goes ahead.

“I had a look at the pitch last Friday and there was no chance of playing – the standing water on it was horrendous.

“All we can do is keep everyone ticking over as well as we can and be ready for when we play again. Hopefully, we can hit the ground running and take up where we left off with our good performance at Blaby last time out.”

Weston said the only good thing about the lay-off was more time for injured players to recover.

“We do have a couple of players who have been carrying minor knocks so it does help them and gives everyone time to rest and recharge their batteries.

“We are in a decent position but I think we can improve on that.

“The next two games are at home to clubs I believe will finish in the top six or seven and we want to test ourselves against the top sides.

“We have shown good resilience so far to be in such a healthy position.

“But we are only halfway through the season so we’ve done nothing yet.

“We are not patting ourselves on the back or giving ourselves too much praise.

“We want to get to that last eight or so games and still be in the mix.”

On visitors Anstey, Weston said: “We drew up at their place, where they have a lovely playing surface – one of the best in the league.

“Now we’ll see whether they like travelling up this way and taking us on on our own ground.

“We pride ourselves on having good home form and doing well here, which is very important to us.”