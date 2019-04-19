Frank Lampard hails 'point gained' but questions refereeing decisions

Derby County boss Frank Lampard was left happy with a point from a tough game at Birmingham City on Saturday, despite the Rams falling further behind in the play-off race.

Lampard's men twice pulled themselves level after falling behind in the first-half but couldn't get a true grip on the game throughout and were left hanging on for a point at the end.

But the Rams boss felt refereeing decisions, particularly in the penalty area, left both sides frustrated with the officials.

He said: "I think both sides had legitimate penalty claims but I thought ours was nailed on when Craig Bryson was pulled back by Gary Gardner in trying to get to the rebound from Mason Mount's shot. I felt it was a penalty then and having seen it again I feel the same, plus the referee had a great view of it.

"They perhaps had a good shout at the end for handball but it was one of those games where refereeing decisions make a big difference."

Despite those frustrations, Lampard felt it was an honourable point.

He said: "This is a tough place to come and some very good sides have been beaten here so we have to look at it as a point gained.

"We had chances and so did they, and we have to learn to deal with set pieces better as they were our main undoing. Birmingham are a big side whereas we lack height in some areas and in that situation we have to compete better but didn't.

"We're still in the race for the play-offs and Monday now becomes an even bigger game for us."

Just two days lie between the Rams and Monday's visit of QPR, with Lampard adding: "We won't do much on the pitch in that time as it's not a long gap.

"We may have Scott Malone back in contention and we'll have to see as to how we may change the team having been unchanged for the last two games."