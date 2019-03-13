Frank Lampard frustrated not to take three points from Stoke City game

Derby County boss Frank Lampard was pleased with his side's display against Stoke City on Wednesday night, but felt they should have won the game comfortably.

The Rams hit the woodwork twice and restricted Stoke to few other openings than an effort that also struck the post, the home side's energy and attacking play going unrewarded.

And Lampard felt it was a chance missed ahead of a two-and-a-half week break in action.

He said: "That's the kind of performance I want as we played like a top team and credit goes to their keeper Jack Butland and I guess to the woodwork for keeping us out.

"It's dropped points in a good display and that's become a bit of a theme at times this season. It should have been a 2-0 or 3-0 win.

"But there were positives. We were great off the ball and did well in the final third, and young Jayden Mitchell-Lawson caused real problems when he came on as I expected he would, but we're just not scoring enough goals at the moment."

Lampard says the relatively long break in the Rams season will be used to his squad's advantage where possible, particularly with regard to getting players back to fitness.

He said: "There will be a good blend of rest and training so that we are right for the Rotherham game on March 30.

"We've got players to come back and Tom Lawrence isn't quite right yet after his ankle injury and it's something we'll have to talk to Wales about as it needs keeping an eye on."