‘Fans should stay and applaud Derby County after Sunday’s game - whether Frank Lampard’s Rams reach the Championship play-offs or not’

The curtain will come down on Derby’s 2019/20 regular season with a showdown against West Bromwich Albion at Pride Park on Sunday.

A good first regular season for Frank Lampard as manager will be completed in front of the home faithful with a prize on offer. The Rams just failing to get the much needed three points at Swansea after leading for much of the game.

A win will seal a place in the play offs and extend the season by at least two games whereas anything less will depend on the results of Middlesbrough and Bristol City. Middlesbrough have to better our result and Bristol City need us to lose and themselves to win whilst hoping that Middlesbrough slip up as well.

Our opponents have already booked their place into the end of season knock for the final promotion place, but their final league position isn’t resolved and it leaves their manager James Shan with a choice to make!

The Baggies could finish third with victory against us, but that would rely on Ipswich beating Leeds and that is questionable to say the least. So does he rest players, which would make our task a little easier or does he indeed play a full strength side and risk injuries ahead of the play offs? We will have to wait and see his decision at 11.30am on Sunday!

The game is live on TV, but hopefully every single rams fan that is able to attend will be there in the stands acting as that 12th man to get us over the line. Whatever the outcome I hope that all fans stay behind after the final whistle to either celebrate or salute the team for their efforts for the season.

Remember after the defeat at Blackburn we were five points adrift with an inferior goal difference? That has been turned around in the last few games with improved and determined performances.

What has been a big improvement this season is the football on show. It’s true we have had to win ugly at times this season, but overall the entertainment value of the side has been better.

On Sunday though I do not care how pretty the game is! If we win with the most flukey of flukiest efforts in a boring game, I’ll take it! It’s a results business so let’s get the job done!