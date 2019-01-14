FAN COLUMN: Time for Derby County to move on from Leeds United 'Spygate' saga ahead of big week

As the arguments continue over 'Spygate', Derby County have to move on and make sure that we are prepared for two fixtures this week.

I find the whole 'Spygate' episode quite bizarre and it will be interesting to see what action the EFL take, if any.



A trip to Southampton awaits us on Wednesday night in the FA Cup third round replay. Should we be successful then it’s a trip to Accrington Stanley, but first of all the job needs doing at St Mary’s.



One thing is for sure and that’s that we will need to see a different Derby County to the one we saw at Elland Road. We lacked any kind of attacking threat and deservedly lost - in fact we could have lost by more.

There were a few talking points in the game and none more so than the horrendous foul by Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on Duane Holmes. It was a blatant kick in the face but the referee bottled it. I would like to see retrospective action taken here as it was an unnecessary and blatant foul.



Southampton is a fixture in which we can regroup and hopefully see us address some of the shortcomings of Friday night. I’m not sure if the Saints manager will put out a full strength side as many Premier League sides tend to rest players for the cup.

If I was Frank Lampard I would pick the strongest side available to me. There’s a good chance to take another top flight scalp here and with the winners going to Accrington there is a realistic chance of advancing to the fifth round of the cup.



On Saturday we host Reading who disposed of our neighbours across Brian Clough Way on Saturday 2-0. This is the return fixture of Lampard’s first game in charge. Reading though, whatever sort of season they are having, always seem to move up a gear when visiting Pride Park. They are one of those teams who often go away with a result.



What we will need to see is more organisation in the defence and better service to our striker. Our leaking of goals has held us back this season and every time the opposition has a corner or puts a cross in we look weak. Up front, Jack Marriott will only convert if the chances are there to be taken. I feel we need to see a little more service. Tom Lawrence can produce some magic, but for too long he can be anonymous in games. The breath of fresh air has been young Duane Holmes. The youngster isn’t afraid to take on men and always looks a threat when going forward.



Harry Wilson will hopefully be back at least for the Reading game if not the Southampton one. It’s clear to see that he has been missed and is probably the most influential player going forward.



We need to see more from our wide men and more from young Mason Mount too. He was missing on Friday along with the other midfielders.



We have an opportunity this week to forget about Leeds and move on and we really need to do that. The fans want to see us keep battling and be there in the run in and not see our season fizzle out.