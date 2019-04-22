Eustace feels QPR were punished for failing to take their chances at Derby County

QPR caretaker boss John Eustace had no complaints after seeing his side beaten 2-0 by Derby County.

Two goals in second-half stoppage time proved the difference as Derby regained a top six spot, Rangers having put in a resolute display throughout.

But despite losing so late, Eustace was philosophical in defeat.

He said: "We've had lots of chances and were punished for not taking them. I don't think it was a penalty for their first goal but it's not a problem, we didn't take our opportunities and were punished by a top team.

"There was lots of added time but again, no excuses really. It was a bit frustrating because our attitude and work-rate was unbelievable, particularly given we had several players playing out of position and a back four that hadn't played together before.

"But it's been the story of our season that we've not been clinical enough and it's something we have to work on."