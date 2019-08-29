English Championship ranked from oldest to youngest - including Leeds United, Preston, Wigan, Luton and Nottingham Forest

So, which English Championship team has the youngest average squad and which has the oldest? Click and scroll through to discover the teams brimming with youthful promise and the ones who are beginning to creak. For context the average age in the league is 25.8. (The ranking goes from oldest to youngest)

1. Cardiff City 28.3 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Sheffield Wednesday 27.4 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Millwall 27.2 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Stoke City 27.2 Getty Buy a Photo

View more