Double injury blow for Leeds United, pressure mounts on Stoke City boss, ex- West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez linked with move to Inter - Championship rumours

Here are the latest rumours circulating the Championship (3rd October 2019).

Leeds United have been dealt a double injury blow, with captain Liam Cooper and teenage star Jamie Shackleton out for a lengthy period of time with a groin and hamstring injury respectively. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kieren Westwood has urged his team to make Hillsborough a fortress this season, and is eager to beat Wigan Athletic at home ahead of the international break. (Sheffield Star)

Chris Hughton and Alan Pardew are the two strong favourites to become the next Stoke City manager, as speculation over Nathan Jones leaving the struggling club continues to intensify. (Paddy Power)

Ex-Leeds United star Rio Ferdinand has claimed that his motivation to leave the club to join Manchester United in 2002 was solely to win trophies, and has urged Spurs’ Harry Kane to follow his example. (BT Sport)

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall winger Ben Marshall is said to be training with Bolton Wanderers, as he looks to find a new club after leaving Norwich City at the end of last season. (The 72)

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez, who only joined the club in the summer after leaving Championship side West Brom, is already being linked with a shock January move to Serie A giants Inter. (Calcio Mercato)

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has emphasised how important defender Terence Kongolo will be to helping his side avoid relegation, and has lauded the player’s dressing room influence. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Former Swansea City ace Angel Rangel has claimed he quit the club last year, after over a decade with the side, after they failed to deliver on offering him a new contract. (Football League World)