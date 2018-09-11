Disappointed Alfreton manager’s reaction to striker’s Chesterfield move

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath has paid a classy tribute to his outgoing striker Tom Denton.

The big frontman has left the Reds to sign for National League side Chesterfield.

It’s a move that takes Denton back into full-time football at the age of 29, so Heath didn’t want to stand in his way.

“We’re extremely disappointed to let Tom go, we know what he brings to the table, know what he offers,” said the Alfreton manager.

“It’s a loss for us but when an opportunity like this comes for a player, I’ve always stood by the fact that we have to let the player take it.

“Tom is 29 now, it’s a chance for him to join a full time club and what many would consider a football league side. It’s his last chance to be involved in full time football.”

Heath has managed Denton at North Ferriby United, where they won the FA Trophy, and Halifax, where they won promotion to the National League, before they linked up again at Alfreton.

He wished the striker well and acknowledged their successful working relationship.

“Tom wanted to speak to them and the move back into the National League also attracted him, he’d be moving into a higher level and he was keen to do that.

“All at the club wish Tom all the best, he has been fantastic at all three clubs I’ve had him, we’ve been good for each other and we wish him well.”

As for a replacement, Heath says he’s in no rush.

“We won’t rush into anything; we have fantastic forwards at the football club all with bags of quality and we will take our time,” he said.

“Yes it’s disappointing but you look at where we are after nine games, we’re in a great position in the league and we want to continue that. The squad is strong and remains strong and we’ll focus firmly on Chorley at the weekend.”

Denton scored six goals in his first seven games for Alfreton this season.