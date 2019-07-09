Derby County want former Liverpool star, Nottingham Forest target former French U21 stars, Leeds United striker fails to agree new deal, Sheffield Wednesday target Chelsea defender - and the rest of today's Championship rumours.
Derby County boss Phillip Cocu is rumoured to be lining up a move for former Liverpool star Martin Skrtel.
Elsewhere, the Rams' rivals are busy fine-tuning their squads as the big kick-off draws near
Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has reportedly failed to agree a new deal with the club during early contract talks, amid interest from Aston Villa. (Football Insider)