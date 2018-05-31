Derby County unveil 32Red as new club sponsor

Derby County is delighted to announce that 32Red will be the club’s new principal shirt sponsor for the 2018/19 campaign.

The 32Red logo will proudly take pride of place on the front of all of Derby’s first-team kits for the forthcoming season, as well as all adult replica shirts.

In addition, this partnership with the Club will provide 32Red, the UK’s multiple award-winning online casino, with a digital platform around Pride Park Stadium to further increase awareness of their brand.

32Red will also be running events and competitions for Rams supporters in the near future – details of which will also be confirmed on dcfc.co.uk.

Ashley Peden, Derby County’s Head of Partnerships, said: “We are delighted and hugely excited by this partnership with 32Red, part of the Kindred Group, and the opportunities it will provide for both parties.

“32Red are current, forward-thinking, and a brand with a proven track record of sponsoring high-profile football clubs and we are thrilled that they will be Derby “We look forward to building a strong relationship between our two brands both on and off the field over the forthcoming year and we would like to thank Kindred Group for their support.”