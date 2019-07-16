Derby County U23s are too strong for Sheffield Wednesday in friendly clash

Derby County Under-23s recorded their first pre-season victory with a 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rams claimed an injury-time winner as a trialist converted his second penalty of the afternoon which came either side of Conor Dixon’s strike.

The Owls took the lead after five minutes when a cross whipped in from the right was tucked away from the far post.

That lead was almost doubled just before the half-hour mark as Wednesday’s striker was played clean through after the referee missed a foul on Max Hunt, but his lobbed effort over Josh Barnes rattled off the post.

Following the break, a pair of trialists linked up for the Rams firing across goal but the left-winger couldn’t find the target from close-range.

Twenty minutes after the restart, Derby were off the mark when the centre-forward trialist was dragged down in the area. He coolly converted the penalty into the corner.

t wasn’t long before Derby grabbed the lead as midfielder Dixon rifled his effort from just inside the area past the Owls’ keeper.

The visitors drew level five minutes later when their forward cut inside and bent his effort into the top corner.

Another penalty was awarded to the centre-forward on trial when he was again brought down in the area in extra time. He struck into the top corner to seal the victory for Darren Wassall’s side.

The Under-23s will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Alfreton Town in their first pre-season away game.