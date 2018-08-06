Derby County snap up Tomori from Chelsea

Defender Fikayo Tomori has joined Derby County on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Like fellow Chelsea loanee Mason Mount, Tomori was part of the successful youth team managed by Rams assistant boss Jody Morris and also has an U20 World Cup winners medal to his name having been part of the England squad which took the honours in South Korea last year.

Born in Canada to Nigerian parents, Tomori grew up in England and as well as featuring for Chelsea, has also had loan spells with Brighton & Hove Albion and Hull City.

And he was delighted to link up with Morris again.

He told RamsTv: "I had some great years with Jody, winning the Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League twice, and he's a great guy too so hopefully we can have similar good times.

"I'm here to learn, improve and to prove myself. It's exciting times here with them coming so close to going up last year and hopefully we can go one better."

Tomori made nine appearances for Brighton as they won promotion to the Premier League in 2017, then featured 25 times for Hull City in the Championship last season.

He said: "When I got to Brighton they were flying and everyone was focused on going up, so being there and getting it was fantastic.

"It was a different challenge at Hull but it was good to go and get some games under my belt and I learned a lot there, particularly when it comes to fighting for points and getting crucial wins. I also played alongside Harry Wilson there too and he helped us no end."

Meanwhile, the Rams are believed to be close to signing striker Martyn Waghorn from Ipswich Town. Waghorn was reported to be at Pride Park today for a medical and is set to join for a fee of £5 million which could rise to £7.5 million. He scored 16 times in the Championship last season.