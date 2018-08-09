Derby County make Malone their eighth summer signing

Much-travelled left back Scott Malone has become the next new face through the door at Derby County.

The 27-year-old, who can also play on the left side of midfield, has signed from Huddersfield Town for whom he played 22 times in the Premier League last season.

And Rams boss Frank Lampard was delighted to have acquired more strength on that particular flank.

He said: “Scott Malone is a player that I have liked for a long time and we’re really pleased to bring him to Derby County.

“He’s an attacking left-back with lots of speed and with the way we want to play, the full-backs are very important for us.

“I have spoken before about it being important to have options across all areas and Scott provides another one for us, but I think it’s also important to mention that Max Lowe has been fantastic in the games so far.”

Malone has over 250 appearances behind him, scoring 19 goals, and has featured regularly in the Championship for Millwall, Fulham and Cardiff City as well as Huddersfield in their promotion season.