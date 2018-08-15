Derby County linked with Real Madrid star

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard could be in line for a loan move to Derby County.

The 19-year-old, touted as one of Europe's top young prospects when he signed for Real from Stromgodset in his home nation of Norway. He is also the youngest player ever to play for Norway's senior team as a 15-year-old.

However, he has found chances limited in Madrid's first team and spent the last 18 months on loan at Heerenveen in Holland, where he scored four times in 43 games.

And he could now be set for a move to England, with a loan spell at a Championship club looking the most likely option.

The Rams will face competition for his signature with Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Stoke City also believed to be possible destinations, as well as Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, for whom Derby midfielder Mason Mount turned out last season.