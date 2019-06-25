Derby County grant Chelsea permission to speak to manager Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is set to talk to Chelsea over their vacant managerial position.

The Derby County boss, who enjoyed a long and successful career at Stamford Bridge as a player, has been granted permission to speak to his former club after guiding the Rams to the play-off final last season.

Lampard has been hotly tipped to replace former Maurizio Sarri who has left London for Juventus.

A statement released by Lampard's current club on Tuesday said: "Derby County Football Club can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea Football Club to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

"With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions.

"The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so."