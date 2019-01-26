Derby County FA Cup matchwinner Martyn Waghorn salutes Rams fans

Matchwinner Martyn Waghorn praised the travelling Derby County fans after their FA Cup Fourth Round 1-0 win at Accrington Stanley.

Waghorn struck late on to settle a tight tie at the League One side’s small ground in difficult, blustery conditions.

The Rams fans filled two sides of the Wham Stadium.

“It was a fantastic effort by the fans to come,” said Waghorn.

“On away days they really show their voice and it helps in difficult games like this. It helped to get us across the line.

“It was a tough place to come. I am just glad that we managed to pick up the win and get our name in the hat for the next round.”

Wagorn praised Duane Holmes, who created the all-important goal.

“He has been brilliant in recent weeks. He has come in with a real hunger and drive, eneregy and a real workrate for the team.

“Holmesey’s little bit of trickery for the goal was nice for me. I got a shot away and thankfully it nestled into the net.

“It was always going to be difficult but it just shows the character in the dressing room. We never give in and want to win as many games as we can.”

