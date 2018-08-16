Derby County duo head out on loan

Derby County have let two of their players go out on loan as Frank Lampard continues to fine tune his squad.

Striker Nick Blackman, 28, who spent last season on loan at Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Israel, has moved abroad again, this time to play for Sporting Gijon in Spain's second tier.

Nineteen-year-old winger Luke Thomas, meanwhile, has joined Coventry City in League One until January, having featured regularly under Lampard during the Rams' pre-season.

And the Rams boss is confident the moves will do each player some good.

He said: "Luke is well and truly in our plans. The aim is to get him a lot of games with a really competitive League One team and we’ll bring him back to us, in January potentially, with games under his belt and more experience and ready to be a big player for Derby County.

“Lots of clubs were interested but both Luke and I had a big say in it in terms of both of us being comfortable with where he was going and that the style of play would suit him too, so I think it works for everyone in the end.”

“Nick’s gone to Spain and I think it’s good for him personally at this stage in his career to play games, and fair play to him in getting a move to Spain where he can test himself and play in a different culture and with a different type of football again.”

Lampard added that he does not expect any further arrivals or departures from Pride Park as things stand, with the loan window closing on August 31.