Derby County confirm Martyn Waghorn signing

Striker Martyn Waghorn has joined Derby County from Ipswich Town.

The fee was undisclosed but is believed to be around the £5 million mark with the potential for that figure to rise subject to add-ons included in the deal.

Waghorn, 28, scored 16 goals in the Championship for Ipswich last season having previously had three seasons at Glasgow Rangers.

Waghorn is Rams boss Frank Lampard’s seventh summer signing alongside Mason Mount, Harry Wilson, Florian Jozefzoon, Jack Marriott, George Evans and Fikayo Tomori.

He told RamsTV: "I had plenty of interest but when I spoke to the manager here and he told me about the plans and where he sees the club going, as well as where he sees me fitting into the team, and I wanted to be part of it. The club pretty much sells itself.

"Derby have been up and around the top over the last few seasons and I'm hoping I can help them get back to the Premier League.

"I've moved around a fair bit in my career but I've learned a lot, particularly over the last three years compared to the first five or six. It's been eventful but I'm at the stage now where I know what kind of player I am and know what I can offer. I'm now hoping to kick on and build on last year."

And Lampard was thrilled to get his man.

He said: “I’m delighted to see Martyn Waghorn become a Derby County player - I think this is a big signing for us.

“He has been sought-after all summer and we’ve managed to bring him here, which is fantastic. We sold the club to him and, importantly, he wanted to come here and that’s the sort of player that I want in the squad.

“Martyn has many great qualities and he has been pretty prolific over the last few years in front of goal. He is a real all-round striker and last year we saw not only could he score goals in the Championship but create them as well.”

Waghorn's arrival comes a day after last season's top scorer Matej Vydra left the club to join Premier League side Burnley.

Both Waghorn and this week's other signing, Tomori, could feature in Saturday's home game with Leeds United.