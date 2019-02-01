Derby County cling on for point at Preston North End

Derby County missed the chance to climb to fifth in the Championship table following a 0-0 draw at Preston North End.

The Rams could count themselves somewhat unlucky after Harry Wilson hit the woodwork twice in a first half which they just shaded.

But the promotion-chasers were left clinging on for a point at the end after the home side dominated the second half.

Darnell Fisher and Paul Gallagher came closest to breaking the deadlock during a purple patch, with both being denied by fine saves from Kelle Roos.

Such was their dominance, Preston registered 21 shots, while Derby failed to have a shot on target all night.

Jayden Stockley headed narrowly wide after he got on the end of Alan Browne’s second minute shot as the home side started strongly.

Harry Wilson smacked a long-range effort against the crossbar on 11 minutes after a good run.

Stockley failed to keep his shot down from Gallagher’s corner three minutes later.

Jordan Storey was also unable to hit target with a header from another Gallagher corner on 20 minutes.

Ben Pearson was lucky to escape with just a booking following a reckless touchline tackle on Wilson on 29 minutes.

David Nugent went close with a long range effort, before Tom Lawrence hit the side-netting as Derby began to take control.

Wilson again hit the woodwork from 18 yards when his effort struck the inside of the post on 40 minutes.

Lawrence was unable to keep his shot down from just outside the box two minutes before the break.

Stockley had a header comfortable saved by Kelle Roos as North End finally registered the game’s first shot on target on 49 minutes.

Fisher forced Roos into another save two minutes as Preston enjoyed a good spell.

Brad Potts fired a powerful shot wide from the edge of the box after he cut inside and created an opening on 54 minutes.

Sean MaGuire shot wide four minutes later after the dominant hosts won back-to-back corners.

Gallagher had a shot superbly saved by Roos before Potts and Fisher both had strikes blocked in the aftermath on 61 minutes as Derby desperately clung on.

Potts had another shot blocked three minutes later after getting on the end of a Gallagher cross.

Gallagher curled an effort just over the bar on 71 minutes as the one-way traffic continued.

The Scotsman against failed to hit the target with a free-kick four minutes later, before MaGuire was denied by Roos as time ran out for North End.