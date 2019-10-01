Derby County captain out for 15 months, while Sheffield Wednesday scouts are spotted in Benfica and Leeds United’s style is criticised -- plus all the rest of Tuesday’s Championship rumours

Here are all the latest transfer rumours and news snippets from clubs involved in the Sky Bet Championship, as reported by media outlets up and down the country.

Derby County captain Richard Keogh could be sidelined for as long as 15 months with a knee injury after being involved in the car crash that saw two of his teammates arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. (BBC Sport)

Cardiff City are said to be keeping tabs on former Manchester City youth academy starlet Curtis Anderson, who is currently on the books at USL Championship side Charlotte Independence in the USA. (The 72)

Sheffield Wednesday scouts are said to have overseen Benfica’s 1-0 win over Vitoria Setuba last weekend as the club continue to formulate plans for future transfer windows. (Sport Witness)

Ex-France manager Raymond Domenech has branded Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa’s style of football as ‘impossible’, claiming that his counter-pressing strategy isn’t suited to his current crop of players. (Sport Witness)

Meanwhile, Leeds are reportedly set to drop fans’ favourite Ezgjan Alioski, even though manager Bielsa is being prone to rotation, and may look to start Barry Douglas instead against West Brom. (Football Insider)

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has revealed new signing Josh McEachran still has work to do to regain full match fitness after the ex-Chelsea man joined on a free agent deal. (Birmingham Mail)

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has revealed he may look to loan out either Joel Coleman or Ryan Schofield in January as he looks to secure his backup ‘keepers first-team football. (Hull Examiner)

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has showered Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer with praise ahead of their match on Tuesday evening, and has urged his side to head into the game with the right mentality. (Wales Online)