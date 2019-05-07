Derby County can gain revenge over Leeds United in play-offs, says our Rams columnist

So the Rams are once again play-offs bound after an excellent 3-1 win against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday and Frank Lampard has achieved what the critics said he couldn’t when first appointed.

To be fair when you appoint a rookie manager you are taking a gamble, but rather than go for one of the usual suspects from the management merry-go-round, Rams owner Mel Morris decided to go for a big name and offer him his first job in charge of a team.



Whatever the games ahead have in store for us, I think that I speak for the vast majority of fans in saying this season has been thoroughly enjoyable. The football has been mostly pleasing to the eye, but we have been able to win ugly when it has been needed.



The match up with Leeds United will have extra spice of course due to the Spygate incident earlier this season, but probably more so after the Powerpoint presentation by Marcelo Bielsa when he attempted to pull Lampard's pants down in public and humiliate him. Leeds will obviously be favourites and Bielsa cannot afford to lose or he will look stupid. Top of the division for much of the season and rarely out of the top two, they suffered the humiliation of blowing automatic promotion to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.



Should we do what a lot of so called experts doubt we can, there will be question marks of Bielsa. His teams have a reputation for burning out. Hopefully Frank and the players can add to the evidence and repay him for his disrespectful actions post Spygate. He certainly wasn’t amused at the weekend when journalists asked him jokingly if he was going to spy on us again.



History isn’t on our side to be successful in reaching the premier league from sixth spot, but you never know! All four teams now start equal and the battles commence at the weekend. Saturday tea time for us for act one of the two part challenge against Leeds. Hopefully the conclusion will be another trip to Wembley!



Looking at the clubs who are in the mini knock-out series, Aston Villa are the team that I would fear the most. For me they are the favourites and have the most impressive line up at their disposal. They have looked class at times, but they can take their eye off the ball too.



Whatever awaits us it has been a good season, it’s not over yet and lets all cheer on the lads in their efforts this Saturday!