Derby County boss Lampard insists Vydra remains a Ram

Frank Lampard says Matej Vydra remains in his plans once the striker is fit and that as things stand, no transfer away from Pride Park is imminent.

Vydra has sat out pre-season with an injury and was heavily linked with a move to Championships rivals Leeds United which is believed to have now broken down, with the Yorkshire side having signed Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough as an apparent alternative.

And Lampard expects Vydra to be back in training next week.

He said: "There was interest in him, I think we are all aware of that, but he is our player and there is no-one knocking the door down making offers for him.

"He is just returning to fitness after injury. He is not far away from training with the first team and he will probably train next week.

"He is training now, but we are at a level now of four or five weeks in the bank of pre-season. He needs to get fit enough to come and step straight in, which is probably next week.

"He is a good player and remains our player and part of our plans.

"It's the same for every player in the squad. Players that are going to offer us quality, hard work and dedication through the year, which we have in abundance, are the players I want."