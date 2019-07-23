Derby County all set for Spanish test as Girona come to Pride Park

Derby County return to Pride Park Stadium on Thursday night (25th) as they host Spanish side Girona in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

Girona were relegated from Spain’s La Liga last season and are looking to return to the top flight at the first time of asking under new manager Juan Carlos Unzué.

And for Rams assistant manager Chris van der Weerden, it is the continuation of important work ahead of the big kick-off at Huddersfield on August 5.

He told RamsTV: “Pre-season is nice, to see what the quality of the players is, the way we want to play, if it all fits.

“But at the moment we go to play our first official game, then it really starts and I love that.”

Girona finished 18th in La Liga and were relegated along with Rayo Vallecano and Huesca, and will play in the Segunda Division this season alongside the likes of Real Zaragoza, Tenerife and Malaga.

Meanwhile, the Rams’ players will wear the third kit for the friendly against Girona, and those in attendance at Pride Park will get the first viewing of the shirt as the players make their way onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

The match will be the only pre-season game to take place at Pride Park, with their next game there set to be the visit of Swansea City on August 10.