Derby boss Gary Rowett heavily backed to take Stoke City post

Gary Rowett has been backed into second favourite at 9/4, from 7/2, to fill the Stoke City manager’s seat vacated by Mark Hughes at the weekend.

The Derby County boss has been heavily supported for the post after press reports suggested he has been placed at the top of Stoke’s shortlist of targets to replace Mark Hughes, who was sacked after the Premier League club’s humiliating FA Cup defeat at League Two Coventry City.

Rowett has earned widespread recognition for his managerial feats in the Championship after guiding Birmingham City from 21st to tenth in his first season, while his current Derby County side sit in prime position for automatic promotion in second place in the table.

Republic of Ireland manager, and former Nottingham Forest player, Martin O’Neill remains the favourite for the job. However, support for Rowett has seen O’Neill’s odds drift from 11/8 out to 13/8, while other candidates, such as Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill and ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs have also drifted to 6/1 and 12/1 respectively.

Lawrence Lyons, of betting firm BoyleSports, commented: “Word has it that Stoke want to make a quick appointment, and the flurry of activity on Monday morning is all pointing towards Gary Rowett who, at 9/4, seems to be the main challenger to Martin O’Neill for the job.”

He added: “Rowett’s stock has been steadily rising in the Championship and with punters continuing to back him at 9/4, we don’t think it will be too long before there’s a new favourite for the Stoke hotseat.”

The full of list of BoyleSports prices is: 13/8 Martin O’Neill, 9/4 Gary Rowett, 6/1 Michael O’Neill, 8/1 Slaven Bilic, 12/1 Ryan Giggs, 12/1 Ronald Koeman, 20/1 Garry Monk, 20/1 Gordon Strachan, 20/1 Sean Dyche, 25/1 bar.