Manager Frank Lampard has praised goalkeeper Kelle Roos after he followed up his FA Cup heroics with a fine league debut for Derby County.

The Dutch shot-stopper deputised for the injured Scott Carson in the 2-1 win over Reading, after helping the Rams knock out Southampton in midweek.

Lampard said: “The way Kelle played, it’s great. We need to know we have people that can step into all positions.

“He’s a confident boy, who works hard, and has shown he can do it in a big environment.”